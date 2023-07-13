Divided States of America sale

Is America doomed? Will we eventually fall into a group of individual nations, instead of being one united nation? This is the idea behind the Divided States of America. Created by longtime Nomadic Delirium Press editor J Alan Erwine, many different writers have decided to play in this "universe," and now, for a limited time, those stories are available from DriveThruFiction at 33% off. Head to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/saleguide.php?src=sgrc and you can start downloading individual titles or the first collection.
Can America be saved?
