The sequel is in progress

For many years now, people have been asking me to write a sequel to my first contact novel A Problem in Translation. Well, I started working on the new novel today. So, in a year or two, all of you will get your wish, and you'll be able to find out what happens to now Ambassador Shiro Takahashi, the crew of the Astrid, everyone's favorite alien from the book, Grisan, and they pesky and annoying Lemec. Hopefully I'll surprise you with where this one ends up going...
In the meantime, if you haven't read the first book, please feel free to grab a copy at any of the following:
Amazon: https://amzn.to/46c702W
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1010399
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/306999/A-Problem-in-Translation
