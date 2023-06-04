Ecotastrophe II will be the deal of the day

For the next 24 hours, Ecotastrophe II is available from DriveThruFiction for 50% off. That means you can download it for just $2.
More than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate change.
Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves?
Ecotastrophe II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson.
Order now!: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/216111
