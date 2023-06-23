Rainbow's House of Herbs: A Rocks on the Other Side RPG Supplement

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
How are you doing, man? No, I mean how are you really doing? Like the real you, man?
My name’s Rainbow, and this is my House of Herbs. Just by looking at your aura, I can tell that you’re in need of some of what I sell. You name it, I have it. Pick me ups, strength boosts, aura enhancements, stuff to treat radiation, yeah, I have it all. So, hey man, please feel free to look around, but I have to ask that you don’t touch anything.
I know it’s a real bummer and all, and I know it’s not like peace and love and everything, but I’ve got a pistol and I’ll have to shoot you if you try to steal anything.
Yeah, sorry dude. I know it’s a real downer, but that’s how it has to be.
Welcome to Rainbow’s House of Herbs, a supplement for the Rocks on the Other Side RPG. Here you will find all kinds of herbs that can give your character a short term boost that they might need. You can enhance attributes, health, even help fight off radioactive contamination. All of this from some tiny little plants.
