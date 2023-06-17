A surprise in your e-mail every month?

Everyone likes the surprise of a blind pack, or the surprise of the mystery boxes where you don't know what science fiction item, or Harry Potter trinkets, or whatever you might be getting that month, right? Well, what about a surprise e-book in your mail box every month?
That's right, for just $2 a month, you can get a random e-book delivered from me every month. This could be a novel, an RPG, a short story collection, or even an anthology I've edited. Sounds like a great deal, right? So head over to https://app.gumroad.com/products/bsdkq/edit and start your subscription today.
No comments:
Post a Comment