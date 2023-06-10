Hello there

Did I just quote Obi-Wan Kenobi? Why, yes, I did. Every once in a while, I figure it's a good idea to introduce myself to some of the people that have found this blog more recently...that way they don't have to go digging through old blog posts to try to figure out exactly who J Alan Erwine is.
So, who am I? I'm a science fiction author and editor, and I'm also a role playing game designer. I've dabbled in fantasy fiction and horror fiction, but science fiction is definitely my main genre. As an author I once had a reviewer refer to me (and I'm paraphrasing) as having the voice of one of the classic science fiction authors, but without the issues of the classic authors. My guess is that they meant that my voice is similar to that of Asimov, Heinlein, or Clarke (which isn't a surprise since they were such a huge influence on me), but that I have a more modern way of writing. And this isn't meaning that they were trying to say (or that I'm trying to say) that I'm as good as those authors. I just think they meant a modern version of their style...but who am I to interpret book reviewers.
As far as my role playing games, I've created, or helped to create three different games...Ephemeris, The Battle for Turtle Island, and Rocks on the Other side. The first is a science fiction game, the second is an historical fantasy game, and the third is a post-apocalyptic game.
If you're interested in checking out my work, you can find it just about anywhere that science fiction is sold, but here are a few places you can check first...
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/J-Alan-Erwine/author/B0035AMA0A
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618/J-Alan-Erwine
Gumroad: https://jalanerwine.gumroad.com/
