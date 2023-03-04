The Solar Federation: The First Four Stories

The first four stories of my Solar Federation series are now available in one collection.
The first four stories of J Alan Erwine's Solar Federation series are now available in one collection. Tag along with a crew sent on a desperate mission. Meet up with the newest graduate who is going to face some tough challenges. Get inside the mind of a captain who has lost his ship and is at risk of losing his entire crew. And finally, spend a night at Sharon's Bar and meet Sharon, the most popular character in the series...so far...
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1356346
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXG15V6G
