Rocco was a man of the streets before the war, selling whatever people needed. Now he’s gathered together the best weapons he can find and opened his own shop. He’ll sell to anyone, but make sure you don’t shoplift…Rocco is packing.
Rocco’s Weapon Shop features new weapons that can be added to your Rocks on the Other Side game. All kinds of guns, and assorted other weapons. Add a little variety to your game, and arm your characters for all of the perils of the post-apocalyptic world they now find themselves in.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/430715
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1364769
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYTR6M15
