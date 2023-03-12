The Highway to Hell

Since I started blogging, I've talked about the fact that the two-party system currently in power in the United States is the biggest enemy to the American people. The sad truth is that since I first started talking about this, the situation has only gotten worse.
Let's face it folks, if you really believe that the Democrats or the Republicans have the best interest of the American people on their minds, you're deluding yourself. The simple fact is that both parties are only interested in maintaining whatever power they have, and hopefully expanding upon that power. This is basically just a different type of monarchy, and the American people continue to fall for it. The only solution is the destruction of the two-party system. I can't say that I exactly know how to do this because the simple fact is that the two parties already have too much control. In order for other parties to get the kind of funding the big parties get, they have to go through an organization that is run by the Democratic and Republican parties. Kind of a nice little setup they have going there.
It is possible for parties to get federal funds if they can gain enough votes in a presidential election, but the two parties have us on this treadmill where we're constantly forced to vote against one party. Rarely do people really vote FOR a candidate. They're usually voting AGAINST another candidate. I honestly can't remember the last time we actually had a decent candidate from either party...and remember, they are really the ones that decide who is going to run for president. Yes, their are primaries, but the parties have already pretty much decided who will be able to win. If the party doesn't like a potential candidate, they won't let them run, or they will make sure they can't win.
I once had a friend tell me that they vote Republican because of the Republican stance on gun control, but they agree with Democrats on most other issues. They told me that they would vote for a Democrat that supported the Republican stand on gun control. That will never happen. The Democratic party will make sure that candidates line up with what they believe.
The only real solution is too campaign for third party candidates and vote third party. The two-party system must be taken down. Neither party really cares about you...they only care about themselves...
Now, do I believe that one party is worse for the country than the other? Yes, I do, but the simple fact is that both parties are driving down the highway to hell, only one is driving faster. The ultimate destination is the same, and that destination is the destruction of the America that we know. One will get us there faster than the other, but the simple fact is that they're both going to get us there...
