Divided States of America collections

We've created four story collections of the first 20 stories that have been published in the Divided States of America series.
Collection 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSJ6TB
The Dustbin by Tyree Campbell, The Wall is Beautiful by Mike Morgan, Green in 2110 by Debby Feo, and It's in the Water by J Alan Erwine
Collection 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSXM5D
What Lies in the Wastelands, Can't Go Home Again, and Where Do You Go From Here by Ian Brazee-Cannon, as well as Calivada Dreaming by Debby Feo
Collection 3: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSD4QQ
A Cavallo and Alaskan Everglades by Debby Feo, Back to the Old Ways by J Alan Erwine, and Delivery by Lorelei Suzanne
Collection 4: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJTDHPV
Trial of Payne, Behind the Scars, and Path to a New Life all by Ian Brazee-Cannon, and you also get Frozen Ambitions by J Alan Erwine
Collection 5: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJVGJW1
Tested by Lorelei Suzanne, Mission Alternate by Dana Bell, A Game of Disruption and Revelation by Ian Brazee-Cannon, and Die With Dignity by Tyree Campbell
