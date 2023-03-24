Friday, March 24, 2023

Divided States of America collections

 

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:

We've created four story collections of the first 20 stories that have been published in the Divided States of America series.

Collection 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSJ6TB

The Dustbin by Tyree Campbell, The Wall is Beautiful by Mike Morgan, Green in 2110 by Debby Feo, and It's in the Water by J Alan Erwine

Collection 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSXM5D

What Lies in the Wastelands, Can't Go Home Again, and Where Do You Go From Here by Ian Brazee-Cannon, as well as Calivada Dreaming by Debby Feo

Collection 3: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJSD4QQ

A Cavallo and Alaskan Everglades by Debby Feo, Back to the Old Ways by J Alan Erwine, and Delivery by Lorelei Suzanne

Collection 4: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJTDHPV

Trial of Payne, Behind the Scars, and Path to a New Life all by Ian Brazee-Cannon, and you also get Frozen Ambitions by J Alan Erwine

Collection 5: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZJVGJW1

Tested by Lorelei Suzanne, Mission Alternate by Dana Bell, A Game of Disruption and Revelation by Ian Brazee-Cannon, and Die With Dignity by Tyree Campbell

Posted by J Erwine at 4:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 