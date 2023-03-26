Have you tasted the madness yet?

If you haven't read A Taste of the Madness Volume 1, then you're running out of time. This is a limited time release, and it will soon be going away forever. So head over to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTV39CCB and download it today before it's too late, and it's free to read if you're a Kindle Unlimited member.
A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
No comments:
Post a Comment