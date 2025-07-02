When will I learn?

Towards the end of May, I wrote a blog post about people requesting a sequel to Slave to the Stars, and I said that I wanted to work on short stories for a bit, and didn't really want to work on a novel right now. So, of course, while working on the revisions for Do You Really Want to be a Science Fiction Writer? I came up with an idea for a new novel.
So, today I wrote the first thousand words in my sixth novel. I really didn't want to work on another novel at this point in time. Not sure I have the mental facilities to pull it off at the moment, but this novel keeps screaming at me, so I guess I will write it...
No comments:
Post a Comment