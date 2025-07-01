The annual Smashwords Summer/Winter sale is currently going on. This year you can download any of my novels, short story collections, or scripts for 25% off at https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine. In addition, all of my short stories are currently available for free. So, if you've ever thought about reading my work, download a few stories to get a taste of the diversity of my stories.
Tuesday, July 01, 2025
Smashwords Summer/Winter sale
