Do You Really Want to be a Writer? is now available

Following up on the success of Do You Really Want to be a Writer? Author and editor J Alan Erwine now tackles science fiction. In this collection of 17 essays, Erwine looks at everything from what type of press is right for your work to a brief look at creating aliens and alien worlds.
If you’re interested in writing science fiction, grabbing this book should be a no-brainer.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FGWR4DNP
Various retailers: https://books2read.com/u/bzNdv9
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/528882/
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/5f921d9fdc
Itch.io: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/do-you-really-want-to-be-a-science-fiction-writer
