Nomadic Delirium Press has recently reacquired the publishing rights for The Fifth Di... and The Martian Wave, and I will once again be editing these zines. As a bit of history, both zines were created by James Baker of ProMart Publishing roughly 30 years ago. Yes, these magazines pre-date my writing career, and I feel like I've been doing this for a very long time. The zines have bounced around from publisher to publisher, with NDP publishing them for many years.
Now that the zines are back, we need to come up with publishing schedules, and figure out what and how to pay our authors.
More details will be coming when they're available.
