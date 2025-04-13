Ephemeris 1.0 sale

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
In answer to the huge demand for the re-release of the Ephemeris 1.0 titles, we have answered, and re-released all of them. In celebration of this, we’re making them all available for 50% off, and we figured if we’re offering these titles for sale, we might as well offer all of our RPG titles for 50% off. So, you can save on Ephemeris 1.0, Ephemeris 2.0, The Divivded States of America, Rocks on the Other Side, and The Battle for Turtle Island titles…all of them.
Order today: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/
