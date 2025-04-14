My one-act play, Climbing the Hill with Sisyphus is now available as both an e-book, and in print at https://books2read.com/b/bPpGz7
Eric is a teen with troubles, the biggest of which is his alcoholic father. This one-act play uses a split-stage, showing Eric talking to his therapist on one side of the stage, while we get to see flashbacks to the last couple of troubled years on the other side of the stage.
This was a play that I had written years ago when I was in college. I reworked it, and I had published it earlier, but there were some problems with it, so I pulled it, and reworked it some more. Unlike most of my work, this is not science fiction.
No comments:
Post a Comment