The Lies of Belial

Bradley makes a discovery on the hellish corp-moon known as Belial that could ultimately change the course of human history, but will the corps let him disclose his discovery…and for that matter, will they even let him live?
Originally released in the collection of the same name, the story is now available for the first time on its own.
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DZ1JXS64
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/514092/
Order from a different seller: https://books2read.com/u/4N0P2o
No comments:
Post a Comment