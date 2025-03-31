Another RPG sale

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Since we've decided to go ahead with our crazy idea of creating an RPG zine, we've decided to give you the opportunity to download our games for half price at DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/publisher/2805/
You can download Rocks on the Other Side, Ephemeris 2.0, and The Divided States of America for just $5. The Battle for Turtle Island can be yours for just $1.50. And we've even thrown in the Complete Ephemeris 1.0 tome for $10.
Order soon, as time is limited. We don't have a definite release date for the new zine, but we are hard at work on it. Keep an eye on this page for more information as it becomes available.
