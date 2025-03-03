Changes to my website

I'm making a few minor adjustments to my website. In the past, most of my purchase links have gone to Amazon, but starting with my new release, The Lies of Belial, the links will be going to Books2Read. I know there are quite a few people that don't like to buy from Amazon, and I understand that...
For now, these are just changes that I will make going forward. There are numerous purchase links on my site, and it will take a very long time to change all of them.
Drop by the site, and have a look: https://www.jalanerwine.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment