It's come to my attention that most of my e-books have not been available internationally except through Amazon or Kobo, so I've fixed that, and they should start appearing in stores outside of the US over the next few days. This just applies to my actual books. I haven't fixed the individual stories yet...there are almost 70 of them, so that will take a while.
Monday, March 10, 2025
International e-books
Posted by J Alan Erwine at 11:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment