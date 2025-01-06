In my WIPS post yesterday, I mentioned that I was starting work on a new RPG, and that I'd talk more about it later...well, later is here. After a huge creative outburst yesterday, I can now announce that I'm hard at work on an RPG based on The Divided States of America, a series of stories published by Nomadic Delirium Press.
Not sure when I'll have it done, and although it will have some similarities to the other three RPGs I've created, it will also have some definite differences.
In the meantime, you can check out all of the Divided States of America stories at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/saleguide.php?src=sgrc, and oh yeah, they're 50% off for a limited time.
