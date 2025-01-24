Friday, January 24, 2025

Another RPG sale

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:

As we prepare for the release of our new RPG, The Divided States of America, we’ve put all of our RPG titles on sale for 75% off at DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/


