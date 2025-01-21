A Divided States of America collection

I've put all of my Divided States of America stories from Nomadic Delirium Press together in one collection.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DTLMSKD9
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/509453/
Other vendors: https://books2read.com/u/bzOMg2
No one can say with any reasonable certainty when the United States of America began to fall apart. Many point to the presidential election of 2016, but most believe the breakup started long before this. Now, in the year 2110, the former United States is made up of 13 nation-states and The Wastelands. Some of the nation-states have prospered under self-rule, while others have declined. Some nation-states are very accepting of outsiders, while others trust no one…sometimes not even their fellow citizens. There is chaos in some places, and order in others…sometimes too much order.
This was the theme created by Nomadic Delirium Press editor J Alan Erwine. With these ideas in mind, many authors have contributed to this concept, including Erwine, and now for the first time, all of the stories he’s written for The Divided States of America (so far) are gathered together in one collection.
