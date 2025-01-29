Wednesday, January 29, 2025

50% off at Ko-fi

I have a few of my titles listed at Ko-fi as PDFs, and you can download them for 50% off by going to https://ko-fi.com/jalanerwine/link/50OFF, or you can go to https://ko-fi.com/jalanerwine and use the code 50OFF at checkout.

