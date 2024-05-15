Looking to save on my latest titles? Now's your chance. A screenplay, a novel, a short story collection, each is now available for just $2.
Originally available as a novel, now you can read A Problem in Translation in the format that many have said it should have been written in...a screenplay.
Humanity's first contact with an alien species, the Lemec, is complicated by the fact that the aliens don't use an entirely verbal language...not only that, but the other aliens in their "domain" seem to worship the Lemec as some type of gods, and as they seem to anticipate every move that Captain Shiro Takahashi and his crew make, humanity begins to think that maybe the other aliens know something that they don't.
Order today at: https://books2read.com/u/bMEY1A
On this exciting new world, the humans have brought all of their typical problems with them, while the dolphins adjust quite easily to their new home.
All of this changes when bizarre events begin to happen to the colonists. Is the stress of a new colony causing unknown neuroses and psychoses to suddenly surface? Is there something in the atmosphere that the colonists didn't know about? Or is there something else behind the bizarre occurrences?
Order today at: https://books2read.com/u/b5Y97p
Journey to distant planets, explore possible grim futures, and have your mind twisted around in a way that only Erwine can do.
Order today at: https://books2read.com/u/m2Kpxk
