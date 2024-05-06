My first ever novelette is now available, Out of Hibernation is available from all of the usual sources.
Mars has moved to a new orbit, and no one can explain why. With the new orbit, the red planet begins to experience weather, and then bizarre geological events begin to happen.
Scientists argue back and forth about what’s going on, but the only thing they can say for certain is that Mars seems to be coming out of hibernation. Is it temporary? Is it permanent? Nobody knows, and what else might happen as the planet awakens?
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/4bsbww8
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/479923
Order from another vendor: https://books2read.com/u/mdwRLy
