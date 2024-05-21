Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Don't forget your sixth Taste of the Madness

The sixth volume of A Taste of the Madness is now available at https://amzn.to/3U9JLBE, and remember, this is a free download for KindleUnlimited members.

A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 8:00 AM
