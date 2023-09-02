The Rocks on the Other Side Book of Characters

Whether you’re looking for characters to use in an adventure, or non-player characters to help or challenge your characters, this book gives you 50 characters that you can quickly insert into any Rocks on the Other Side adventure. This book focuses more on lower level characters, as the game is still young, but there are still plenty of higher level characters featured towards the end of the book.
Due to the format of this book, it is only available as a paperback from Amazon or a PDF from DriveThruRPG.
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH2B7B6D
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/451636/
No comments:
Post a Comment