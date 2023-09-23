Now that I'm able to sell titles directly through Patreon, without they buyer being obligated to become a patron, I decided to put together a special collection of ten stories that will only be available on Patreon. Although I have dabbled in horror, dark fantasy, children's fantasy, and even mainstream/literary, I decided to make the collection a collection of just science fiction, since that's my main passion...and I only play around in other fields when I come up with a really good idea. So if you're interested, here's the write-up for the collection:
Available only for download on Patreon, I give you Patreon Stories. This is a collection of 10 of my stories that best represent my various science fiction writing styles. Kind of gives you a taste of what you could expect if you become a patron.
The collection includes: The Galton Principle, Origins, Forgive Men Their Trespasses, The Limit of Tolerance, Lowering One's Self Before Fate, On the Word of Ancients, Reality, Mission Unknown, It's In the Water, and Fight or Flight.
Buy it today at https://www.patreon.com/jalanerwine/shop
