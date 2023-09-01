Friday, September 01, 2023

August's Bestseller

 

It looks like people wanted to game last month. My bestseller for August was The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica. A very nice addition to any Ephemeris game that you might be playing.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sEpslJ

Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/354466/

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1080614

