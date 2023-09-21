The last week of fiction month is almost here

Fiction Month is almost over here at Nomadic Delirium Press, and that means that your chance to save 30% off of our fiction titles is almost over as well. Save on novels, collections, and anthologies at Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium and at DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/. And to make the last week of the sale even juicier, you can now download all 60 magazines that we published (The Martian Wave, The Fifth Di..., Spaceports & Spidersilk, Mundanities, and Environmental Holocaust) for just $6. Yes, just 10 cents an issue! Download all 60 today at: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/451677/
No comments:
Post a Comment