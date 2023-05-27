Time to play

Looking for a new role playing game? How about Rocks on the Other Side? If you like post-apocalyptic RPGs, we're pretty sure you'll like this one, and you can download all everything that has been created for the game for just $12.00. You get the core rules, Rocco's Weapon Shop, and Civilization Memorial Hospital. Rocco introduces you to all kinds of new weapons your characters can use, and Civilization Memorial Hospital gives you a low level adventure to start your characters off on. You get all of that for just $12.
Head over to https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/437580 and download everything, and you can spend Memorial Day gaming with your family.
