Sunday, May 28, 2023

The Opium of the People is the Deal of the Day

 

For the next 24 hours, you can download my novel The Opium of the People from DriveThruFiction for just $1.50. That's 50% off the usual price. Download it while the sale lasts at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/306903

The U.S. government has been overthrown! After a near-miss of a giant comet, the American people fall under the control of a radical right-wing fundamentalist Christian government, ruled by the Grand Patriarchs, that slowly strips away their freedoms and establishes a rule of law that even Hitler couldn't have dreamed up. Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs…or maybe both.

