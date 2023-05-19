My book sales have increased over the last few months, and I'm really hoping that those of you that have read my books have enjoyed them. Now, I would like to ask that if you have enjoyed the books, PLEASE review them. Book reviews are the best way for an author to increase their sales, and most markets will promote the books more based on the number of reviews they've had...which also increases sales.
Friday, May 19, 2023
Reviews?
Posted by J Erwine at 5:19 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment