At the edge of a small town, lies a small hospital that is now ironically known as Civilization Memorial Hospital. Before the war, it had a different name, but that name no longer matters. A Rocks on the Other Side RPG adventure designed for 4-6 characters of 1st-4th level that will take the characters into the remnants of a hospital. One section is run by medical personnel that are trying to bring back civilization, while another section has been taken over by bandits, and of course, the third section of the hospital has been overrun by undead. A definite challenge for any novice party.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/436615
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C47YRZ93
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1389859
