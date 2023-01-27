Friday, January 27, 2023

When did you last visit The Divided States of America?

 

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:

Has it been a while since you've visited The Divided States of America? Or maybe you've never visited...

Imagine an America that has been divided by political turmoil and civil war...not really hard to imagine anymore. Check out the stories in this series of stories. Many are disturbing, some are optimistic, but all of them will have you thinking that we should be able to create a better future for ourselves...

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HLWYBT9

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/byseries/28436

DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse.php?keywords=The+Divided+States+of+America&x=0&y=0&author=&artist=&pfrom=&pto=

Posted by J Erwine at 6:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 