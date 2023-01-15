Sunday, January 15, 2023

Important websites

 

In case you're new to my writing and editing, or in case you just need a refresher, here are some important websites to learn more about my work...

My website: http://www.jalanerwine.com

My Amazon page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/J-Alan-Erwine/author/B0035AMA0A

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jalanerwine

DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618/J-Alan-Erwine

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine

Gumroad: https://jalanerwine.gumroad.com/

 

Posted by J Erwine at 12:54 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 