75% off sale

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Happy New Year from everyone at Nomadic Delirium Press. To help you start out the new year, we're offering 75% off of all of our RPG titles at DriveThruRPG. You can download and play any of our games...Ephemeris, The Battle for Turtle Island, or Rocks on the Other Side for the next week at the huge discount of 75% off, so head over to https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805 and download everything you'd like and start playing today.
No comments:
Post a Comment