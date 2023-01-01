Sunday, January 01, 2023

New Year, New Sale

 

Now that we've arrived in 2023, you get an opportunity to save 50% off of my work at DriveThruFiction for the first week of the new year.

This includes novels, short story collections, and even individual short stories, which you can download for just 50 cents.

So, head over to DriveThruFiction and start reading today.


Posted by J Erwine at 2:07 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 