Thanksgiving has come and gone. Since my wife had to work that day, I spent the day working at home, and what did I do? Well, of course I started work on a brand new RPG. This one, I think, is going to be quite a bit different than the previous four I've created. I took inspiration for this one from a Tik-Tok dragon puppeteer. We had originally talked about doing a card game, and we still might, but for now, it looks like there will be a new RPG. I can't say much about it at the moment, other than to say that it will have dragons...obviously...
Don't worry, I will still be working on new titles for The Divided States of America, Ephemeris 2.0, Rocks on the Other Side, and Battle for Turtle Island RPGs. In fact, there should be a new supplement for the Battle for Turtle Island out very soon. This one will be called "Pueblo Wars." Keep an eye on this page for more information.
