The Battle for Turtle Island: Pueblo Wars is here

Imagine it’s the 19th century, and the colonization/conquest of the Americas is underway yet again, only this time, magic is real, and the Indians have a lot more of it than the colonists. This is the world of The Battle for Turtle Island: Pueblo Wars.
In Buffalo Wars, we introduced you to the Plains Indians. Now you can incorporate the Indians of the Southwest into your game. This book, like its predecessor, is a combination of the core rules and the special rules for Pueblo Wars.
This book contains character classes, the special abilities of the various Indian nations, the goods, the spells, and so much more. The only other things you’ll need to play are your dice and a vivid imagination.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/548408/
Order from Itch: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/the-battle-for-turtle-island-pueblo-wars
Order from Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/7a07434b99
Order from another retailer: https://books2read.com/u/mqAQD6
