Higher book prices

If you're shopping for the print versions of my books, you may notice the prices going up over the next couple of weeks. For years, I've used Kindle Direct as my print source, but due to ongoing problems with them, I'm moving my books to a new printer, and unfortunately, this means higher prices for you, the reader.
I'm only somewhat reluctant to leave KDP. Although they do make printing books cheaper, and it means automatic listings on Amazon, it also means dealing with Amazon, and I'm kind of tired of lining Bezos' pockets. You see, for most of my titles, I actually make more when readers buy somewhere other than Amazon. They tend to take a much bigger chunk of change out of each sale, and to be blunt, my family and I really need the money right now, so I'm only somewhat reluctant to make the change.
My books will still be available, although possibly not on Amazon, since they try to monopolize everything, but they're still out there, you just might have to look a little harder.
No comments:
Post a Comment