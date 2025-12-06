Saturday, December 06, 2025

The Battle for Turtle Island: Pueblo Wars is now available for pre-order

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:

Way back in 2012, we released The Battle for Turtle Island: Buffalo Wars, an historical fantasy RPG about the "colonization" of the Americas, only this time, magic is real!

Now, we bring you Pueblo Wars, the continuation of the game. You fought your battles on the Plains, now head to the Southwest and see what a new group of Indian nations brings to the game. Available on Dec. 18th, but you can pre-order today at https://books2read.com/u/mqAQD6.

 


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 3:00 PM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 