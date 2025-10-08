From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Ephemeris Guide to Guilds has just been released!
There are many powers at work in the Ephemeris 2.0 universe, but one of the most powerful is the guilds, especially the traders’ guilds. These organizations bind the galaxy together with trade, but making credits isn’t always their only goal. Many of these guilds have alternative goals, some benevolent, and some benign.
Now, step inside and explore some of these guilds, learn about who started them, and what their plans might be for the galaxy. But you won’t just find traders’ guilds here. There are some mercenary guilds, and even a couple of pirates’ guilds.
A great source if you’re looking for a guild for your characters to join…or if you don’t want to join a guild, this can be a great source for game masters to create potential enemies or allies for their adventures.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FV9CTRN6
DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/539851/
Other retailers: https://books2read.com/u/mYvJKG
Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/ada0d42f37
Itch: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/the-ephemeris-guide-to-guilds
