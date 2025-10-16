Thursday, October 16, 2025

Cometary Ghosts

My 70th published short story has just been released. Here's the info from Nomadic Delirium Press:

Cometary Ghosts, a science fiction horror story set in the Ephemeris 2.0 universe is now available.

An abandoned ship loaded with illegal goods. It’s every pirate’s dream come true, but the dream for Captain Nils Vandenbroucke quickly turns into a nightmare when he and his crew board the dead ship and realize that they’re not alone.
 Order from DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/540819/

Order from Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/846d3062d1

Order from other vendors: https://books2read.com/u/meJdnz


