Delirious Dice Issue 2

Welcome to the second issue of Delirious Dice, the zine dedicated to Nomadic Delirium Press’ four RPGs: Ephemeris 2.0, The Divided States of America, Rocks on the Other Side, and The Battle for Turtle Island.

New for Ephemeris 2.0: a new, and very different character class for players to choose, nano implants, and a couple of new sub-classes.

For The Divided States of America: new weapons and new items.

For Rocks on the Other Side: new mutant creatures, a more detailed look at mutations and radiation sickness.

For The Battle for Turtle Island: new magical creatures and new items.

Order from DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/542085/

Order from Itch: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/delirious-dice-issue-2

Order from Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/5ffd95186a

Order from other vendors: https://books2read.com/u/bWJyOG

 


