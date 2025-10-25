From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Welcome to the second issue of Delirious Dice, the zine dedicated to Nomadic Delirium Press’ four RPGs: Ephemeris 2.0, The Divided States of America, Rocks on the Other Side, and The Battle for Turtle Island.
New for Ephemeris 2.0: a new, and very different character class for players to choose, nano implants, and a couple of new sub-classes.
For The Divided States of America: new weapons and new items.
For Rocks on the Other Side: new mutant creatures, a more detailed look at mutations and radiation sickness.
For The Battle for Turtle Island: new magical creatures and new items.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/542085/
Order from Itch: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/delirious-dice-issue-2
Order from Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/5ffd95186a
Order from other vendors: https://books2read.com/u/bWJyOG
