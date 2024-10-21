Have you pre-ordered Ephemeris 2.0?

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Ephemeris 2.0 will be here on October 30th, and you can still pre-order your e-book version today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ9SGT7G or at https://books2read.com/u/bayExy. The rules will be available in hardcover or paperback on October 30th.
Humanity has finally made it to the stars, and they’ve found they’re
not alone. They are one of twenty species making their way around the
galaxy. Some of the species they’ve met are friendly, while some are
quite hostile, and others are just plain indifferent. The galaxy is full
of warfare, trade, and unexplored star systems. This is the galaxy of
Ephemeris 2.0.
The game features thirteen different character classes and twenty different species. You can play a Clipsie Cyber Wizard, a Human Pirate, or maybe a Taurin Nanist. Build your characters up with goods, cybernetic implants, genetic modifications, and special abilities that are unique to each class.
The universe of Ephemeris 2.0 is yours to explore, and yours to build. The new version of the game is a d20 version, and the rules are less convoluted, and more player friendly than the previous version.
Now, step into the greatest science fiction adventure that you’ve ever been on!
