Ephemeris 2.0 is coming

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Mark your calendars for October 30, 2024. This is the release date for the Ephemeris 2.0 RPG. This new edition is a d20 version, rather than a d6 version, it has less convoluted rules, and is much friendlier to the players.
You'll be able to select from 20 different species and 13 different character classes, and multi-classing is also an option. For those of you who have played the game before, much of it will look familiar, but markedly improved!
The e-book version of Ephemeris 2.0 is now available for pre-order at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ9SGT7G and at a variety of other retailers at: https://books2read.com/u/bayExy.
On October 30th, the book will also be available in both hardcover and paperback...both will be over 300 pages and 8.5X11. This is a big rulebook, and there will be lots of supplements and adventures coming over the next few years.
No comments:
Post a Comment