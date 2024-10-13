Ephemeris sale and Ephemeris 2.0

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Ephemeris 2.0 will be released on October 30th. Once that happens, all of the original Ephemeris titles will no longer be available. So, if you don't have all the titles you need, or if you haven't even played the game, you can download all of the titles for 75% off at https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/
But time is running out!
And speaking of 2.0, the e-book version is available for pre-order at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ9SGT7G. The book will also be available in hardback and paperback...and it's a BIG BOOK!
Humanity has finally made it to the stars, and they’ve found they’re not alone. They are one of twenty species making their way around the galaxy. Some of the species they’ve met are friendly, while some are quite hostile, and others are just plain indifferent. The galaxy is full of warfare, trade, and unexplored star systems. This is the galaxy of Ephemeris 2.0.
The game features thirteen different character classes and twenty different species. You can play a Clipsie Cyber Wizard, a Human Pirate, or maybe a Taurin Nanist. Build your characters up with goods, cybernetic implants, genetic modifications, and special abilities that are unique to each class.
The universe of Ephemeris 2.0 is yours to explore, and yours to build. The new version of the game is a d20 version, and the rules are less convoluted, and more player friendly than the previous version.
Now, step into the greatest science fiction adventure that you’ve ever been on!
